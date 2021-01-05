e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2021-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Pahlaj Nihalani resurfaces, wonders why filmmakers aren’t targeting the CBFC anymore: ‘I was misunderstood’

Pahlaj Nihalani resurfaces, wonders why filmmakers aren’t targeting the CBFC anymore: ‘I was misunderstood’

Former CBFC chairman Pahlaj Nihalani has said that he was attacked unjustly during his controversial tenure, and that he was simply doing his job.

bollywood Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 21:29 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Pahlaj Nihalani presided over a controversial phase in the CBFC’s history.
Pahlaj Nihalani presided over a controversial phase in the CBFC’s history.
         

Ousted former chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Pahlaj Nihalani, has said that he was only following established guidelines during his controversial tenure at the helm of the censor board. Nihalani was removed from his position in 2017, and replaced by lyricist Prasoon Joshi.

In an interview, he demanded to know why the same sort of attacks that he had faced during his tenure weren’t being levelled against the new management.

“You cannot show what you want. I was telling them about the rule,” he told Times Now. “I was making the noise, as the right picture should be shown. We have allowed foul language, but you cannot spoil the character. I had opposed obscenity, nudity and the use of abusive language, but the same system and guideline is there. In my tenure, people were targeting me more than CBFC. Why they are not targeting now?”

Nihalani said that he wasn’t being partial and that he was ‘misunderstood’. “Content makers wanted me to go, so that there could be a green signal. It was marketed that way,” he said. Painting himself as some sort of saviour, he added, “If nobody is opposing you, how will you carry the light? You have to take the criticism, to understand the right and wrong. I have understood people’s mind and whatever I did was not out of personal enmity...”

Also read: Pahlaj Nihalani responds to Kangana Ranaut’s allegations: ‘She should not play with me’

Nihalani, who earned the epithet of ‘Sanskari Nihalani’, was slammed for compelling film makers to edit, mute and shorten dialogues and scenes which he found unfit for universal viewing. Some of the film’s that suffered under his tenure were Udta Punjab, Skyfall, and Babumoshai Bandookbaz.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
India may have to make choices on arms deals, says outgoing US envoy
India may have to make choices on arms deals, says outgoing US envoy
Karnataka to vaccinate 6.3 lakh healthcare workers in first phase
Karnataka to vaccinate 6.3 lakh healthcare workers in first phase
Why Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin got nod, explains ministry
Why Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin got nod, explains ministry
Dry run blooper in Varanasi leads to vaccine boxes transported on bicycle
Dry run blooper in Varanasi leads to vaccine boxes transported on bicycle
Bird flu samples from Rajasthan’s Kota, Baran found positive; over 600 birds dead
Bird flu samples from Rajasthan’s Kota, Baran found positive; over 600 birds dead
Former president Pranab Mukherjee lamented Congress’ loss of leadership in final book
Former president Pranab Mukherjee lamented Congress’ loss of leadership in final book
China flies choppers over Lhasa in military drill to tame Tibet
China flies choppers over Lhasa in military drill to tame Tibet
Protest held outside Paris’s Canadian Embassy over death of Karima Baloch
Protest held outside Paris’s Canadian Embassy over death of Karima Baloch
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In