Panipat: Arjun Kapoor to play Maratha leader Sadashivrao Bhau, Sanjay Dutt is Afghan king Durrani

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor will play Maratha leader Sadashivrao Bhau while Sanjay Dutt is essaying the role of Ahmad Shah Durrani in Ashutosh Gowarikar’s upcoming period saga Panipat, a DNA report claimed on Thursday.

Gowarikar had announced Panipat - a movie based on the third battle of Panipat - on Wednesday and unveiled the film’s first poster. While he revealed the cast of the film, there were no details on the roles they would play. The third battle of Panipat was fought between the northern expeditionary force of the Maratha Empire and the invading forces of the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Durrani, supported by two Indian allies - the Rohilla Afghans of the Doab and Shuja-ud-Daula, the Nawab of Awadh.

The tabloid quoted a source as saying, “The film is about the third battle of Panipat which was fought between Marathas and Afghans in 1761. Arjun plays the Maratha army’s leader Sadashivrao Bhau, whereas Sanjay will essay the main antagonist — Ahmad Shah Durrani, who led the Afghans to victory.”

The report also claimed that Kriti essays the role of Sadashivrao’s second wife Parvatibai. “Kriti will essay the role of Sadashivrao’s second wife Parvatibai. While the Maratha warrior marched towards the Afghans at the war, she was a constant support to Sadashivrao. When the Marathas went up North under Sadashivrao’s leadership, Parvatibai was the one who escorted her husband,” it further said.

