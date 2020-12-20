e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Pankaj Tripathi condemns pointless abusive language on screen, says most memes of him are fake

Pankaj Tripathi condemns pointless abusive language on screen, says most memes of him are fake

Actor Pankaj Tripathi has said that most memes made on his characters are fake, and that he hopes creators of these memes show restraint.

bollywood Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 10:07 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Pankaj Tripathi in a still from Mirzapur.
Pankaj Tripathi in a still from Mirzapur.
         

Actor Pankaj Tripathi has said that many of the memes that are associated with his characters are fake. The actor condemned the use of ‘coarse language’ on screen, unless the situation demands it.

Pankaj has played famously foul-mouthed characters in films and shows, the most popular of which is Kaleen Bhaiya, from Mirzapur.

In an interview to Mid-Day, he said, “When actors abuse on screen, they do so in a certain context. Abusing on a whim is not something I approve of, or endorse. Even in my scenes, I avoid coarse language, unless the situation demands it. It’s not a case of being morally mindful. I am merely conscious of what I put forth as an artiste.”

He added, “The onus of being responsible is on the creators, writers and actors. I hope that the creators of memes exercise a similar restraint and act responsibly. On most occasions, the abusive words used in these memes are not even from my films or dialogues.”

Also read: Pankaj Tripathi reveals the only kind of scene he’ll never do, ‘no matter how much money is offered’

Pankaj will reprise his role as lawyer Madhav Mishra, in the upcoming season of Criminal Justice, on Disney+ Hotstar. He was seen this year in films such as Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and Ludo -- both on Netflix -- and the second season of Mirzapur.

