Pankaj Tripathi shares wedding picture to celebrate 15 years of married life

Actor Pankaj Tripathi is now a popular name in Bollywood and among the Netflix followers, thanks to his back to back appearances in multiple films and his role in superhit web series Sacred Games. The actor is, however, just another common man in his real life. On the occasion of his 15th wedding anniversary, the actor shared a picture from his marriage along with a more recent picture of his wife. He captioned it in Hindi while asking for blessings, referring to 26 years of togetherness as they celebrate fifteen years of married life.

Pankaj is married to Mridula and the two have a daughter together. The actor featured in seven films last year including Kaalakaandi, Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain, Phamous, Stree, Bhaiaji Superhit, Punjabi film Harjeeta and South film Kaala starring Rajinikanth. His role of a ‘paranologist’ in Stree was a hit among moviegoers. He also played a brief but important role of Guruji in Netflix web series, Sacred Games. He played the lead in Amazon web series, Mirzapur.

The actor has four films lined up for release this year. Besides Soni Razdan’s Yours Truly, he will be seen in Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30, Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez’ Drive and Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Luka Chuppi. He is also expected to return in a more prominent role in the second season of Sacred Games.

The actor had earlier shared about his struggles before making it big in films. He had said in an interview to PTI, “Before trying my hand at acting I use to cultivate my own land with my father. After passing out of the National School of Drama, I spent many years doing small time roles in Bollywood. It took 14 years to shape my destiny, in this whole process I never lose hope and kept on struggling till I carved out my own path in this industry.”

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 11:00 IST