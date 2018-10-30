Pankaj Tripathi to portray a Bihari farmer’s 18-year struggle to prove he was alive

Pankaj Tripathi is certainly on a roll — one after the other, the talented actor from Bihar has been churning out memorable performances -- often a critical part in box office hits too like Stree — and winning fans and admirers in droves. Pankaj is singularly responsible for making character roles — security personnel (Newton), heroine’s father (Bareilly Ki Barfi) and paranormal expert (Stree) so interesting. Now, the actor is set to yet another interesting character, this time in a story set in his native Bihar.

To be directed by veteran Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik, the film is based on the life of a farmer called Bharat Lal aka Lal Bihari from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, who was declared dead at the behest of his own relatives so that they can acquire his lands. Officials were bribed to remove all his records from official papers. He had to fight a lone battle for 18 years and take on Indian bureaucracy simply to prove his existence.

The film’s shoot has begun in a small village in Bihar and is expected to be completed soon. It is expected to release mid next year.

Speaking about his role, Pankaj said, “The story is based on the real life of incidents of Bharat Lal aka Lal Bihari from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh who struggled 18 years in a legal battle to prove his identity that he is not dead but alive.”

Talking about his experience of working with Satish, Pankaj added: “I know Satish sir better as an actor. I have seen him performing in films since my childhood, the recent one being Udta Punjab. As a director, I’ve seen his only film Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai, rest I am yet to see his more directorial films. The story that he conceived, according to him, I was the correct person to play the part. We belong to same acting school NSD with a theatre background. He called me to hear the story and I liked the story very much. The film is based on a real-life incident, it’s a struggle of a man for 18 years to prove his own identity crisis. It’s an incredible journey of this man and his transformation from a common man.”

Pankaj, who was seen last in Stree, has films like Harjeeta, Drive, Hamid, Bhaiaji Superhit, Super 30 and Luka Chuppi in his kitty.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 17:23 IST