Find out why Pankaj Tripathi is not allowed to take his mobile phone on the sets of Super 30

Actor Pankaj Tripathi will be seen portraying a negative character in the biopic being made on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar, titled Super 30. However, the actor’s look is being guarded; so much so that mobiles have been banned on the sets, including Pankaj’s phone.

“It was intense shooting for Super 30 because my entire look in the film has been changed. If I walk on the street in that look, nobody will recognise me. So, because [makers of the film] wanted to keep everything hidden, the production guys told me clearly that I will not be allowed to take pictures and will have to keep my phone aside when makeup happens,” shares Pankaj. The film, which stars actor Hrithik Roshan playing the lead role, is being directed by Vikas Bahl.

With films such as Agneepath (2012), Newton (2017), and Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) to his credit, Pankaj has done a wide variety of roles. However, he admits it was difficult to not click a picture of himself after getting in character for Super 30. “It is always difficult when you’re looking so different but you can’t click a picture. I want my audience and fans to get shocked [looking] at my role, especially since I am playing a negative part. So, I understood their request and hope that people like my look,” he says.

“Now, in the times of smart phones, it is actually tough to keep a look secret and protect it from getting leaked. I asked my own team and people who came to meet me on sets to leave their phones or meet me after we packed up and when I was back to looking like my normal self,” he adds.

