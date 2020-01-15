Parineeti Chopra hilariously trolls jiju Nick Jonas after he goofs up during TikTok video

bollywood

Nick Jonas goofed up in one of his TikTok videos featuring Kevin Jonas that was shared on his Instagram account. In the clip, the two brothers were supposed to make coordinated hand gestures to the beat of the song, but while Kevin’s gestures are on point, Nick forgets the sequence.

However, despite faltering, Nick’s confidence was not shaken and he captioned the video, “Nailed it.” Netizens had hilarious responses to this in the comments section of the post.

Parineeti Chopra, too, did not miss the opportunity to hilariously troll her “jiju”. She wrote, “Expression did not change even after messing up. #Confidence @nickjonas.” Nick is married to her cousin, Priyanka Chopra.

Earlier, on BFFs With Vogue, Parineeti had revealed that Nick was “generous” and showered his sisters-in-law with gifts when they hid his shoes as a part of the joota chupai ceremony. “I got a lot of money, I got dollars and rupees, in lakhs and we also got diamond rings. We also got bags, we got a lot of stuff. He was very generous,” the actor was quoted as saying by IANS.

“He was actually more prepared than all of us. So I thought I was the smart one and I was going to go and do this ‘rasam’ (ceremony) and take only cash from him. They were more than ready because when the time came, he literally just signalled to someone and all of us cousins looked at the back, and there was this guy with a giant tray full of diamond rings and all of us got diamond rings and the bridesmaids got a lot of gifts. So I am proud to show off that Nick jiju is very generous,” she added.

Parineeti will be seen next in Ribhu Dasgupta’s big screen adaptation of the bestselling novel The Girl On The Train. In a statement given to IANS, she said that the audience would see her in a “completely new” avatar in the psychological thriller.

“I am super excited to be shooting this film because this is a role that I have never experienced before, read before and I think the audience has never experienced this kind of acting piece from me. It’s a complete contrast to the kind of personality that is associated with me, so I am excited as an actor to do something completely new,” she had said.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment, The Girl On The Train will release on May 8, 2020.

