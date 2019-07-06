Parineeti Chopra takes the bottle cap challenge in her own style on sets of Saina Nehwal biopic. See video

The entire Bollywood seems to have woken up to the bottle cap challenge, popularised by action star Jason Statham, and the latest actor to join the bandwagon is Parineeti Chopra. However, the actor took the easier route to remove the cap from a glass bottle.

Parineeti shared a video from the training session of her upcoming film, the Saina Nehwal biopic, and can be seen removing the bottle cap by the tip of her badminton racket. The actor shared it on Instagram and mentioned her Jabariya Jodi co-star Sidharth Malhotra in the caption. “Sidoooo this is my version! @sidmalhotra #BottleCapChallenge #KHADKEGLASSY OUT NOW!” she wrote. Sidharth took note of her efforts and responded to the video, saying, “Bhadiya! Doosri picture ka bhi jabariya promotion.”

Among others who took the lazy route to fulfil the challenge are Kunal Kemmu. He shared a video of himself removing the bottle cap with his hand.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff and Vidyut Jammwal, who are both known for their passion for action, added their own twist to the challenge. While Tiger nailed it while wearing a blindfold, Vidyut kicked three bottle caps in one go.

Also read: Tusshar Kapoor on son Laksshya: If he wants to see my films, he can watch them when he is an adult

Sushmita Sen, too, took the bottle cap challenge along with boyfriend Rohman Shawl and daughters Renee and Alisah. All four can be seen completing the challenge with perfection.

There are also a few celebrities who failed miserably. Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds kicked the entire bottle and can be seen rushing for cover after the fiasco. Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh claimed to have performed Akshay Kumar’s bottle cap challenge by wearing a mask of the actor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 06, 2019 08:56 IST