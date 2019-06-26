Parineeti Chopra is hilariously trolled by her team as she trains in badminton, Saina Nehwal has the best response

Actor Parineeti Chopra has been training hard for her upcoming Saina Nehwal biopic in Mumbai. She often shares videos and pictures from her practice sessions. However, her latest picture, clicked by her team, is rather funny.

The picture shows Parineeti lying on a badminton court. Sharing the picture, Parineeti wrote: “Hey guys, did you take any cool pictures of me training today? This is what they sent,” along with monkeys covering their faces emojis. No wonder, many Instagrammers laughed too, leaving funny emojis. Saina Nehwal commented on the picture with a laugh-emoji as well.

Parineeti Chopra meets fans.

In an earlier time-lapse video, shared by Parineeti from the same practice session, we can see the actor fielding shuttles like a pro. Wearing a pair of purple tights and printed purple jacket, Parineeti is immersed in her session. Parineeti also shared pictures with her fans as Instagram stories.

Also read: Kabir Singh box office collection day 5: Shahid Kapoor delivers first solo Rs 100 crore hit, industry shocked

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, actor Manav Kaul will feature in the Saina Nehwal biopic as Parineeti’s coach. The character, the report adds, is an amalgamation of all the coaches under whom Saina has trained in her career.

A source had told the tabloid, “(Director Amole Gupte) and his team felt that Manav would suit the role. He has begun prep and the research for his role. The film is expected to go on the floors from October.”

Speaking about her practice routine to Mumbai Mirror, Parineeti had previously said: “Prep usually starts early because we have booked courts in slots where there are no distractions of any kind. We start at 6 am and wind up by 8 pm. I will have to live this regimented life for the next nine months, but I am pretty kicked about it. I want to do justice to the film and to Saina.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 13:19 IST