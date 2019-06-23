Punjabi hit Thekeya Te Nit Kharke to be remade for Parineeti Chopra’s Jabariya Jodi: reports

Yet another hit song from the ’90s is set for a remake — Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra’s Jabariya Jodi will reportedly feature a reworked version of Thekeya Te Nit Kharke.

According to a BollywoodHungama report, hit Punjabi song Thekeya Te Nit Kharke is being recreated for a wedding sequence in the upcoming movie. The trailer is also likely to have a glimpse of the new version of the Punjabi song. Reports also claimed the film’s trailer will land soon.

Originally crooned by Ashok Masti, the song had also been recreated by Honey Singh.

Parineeti and Sidharth began shooting for the rom-com on August, 2018 and have shared posters and pictures on social media, winning fans with their desi avatar.

Jabariya Jodi also stars Aparshakti Khurrana, Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt, Javed Jaaferi and Chandan Roy Sanyal in pivotal roles.Produced by Ekta Kapoor, under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Shailesh Singh’s Karma Media Net, the flick is directed by Prashant Singh.

The film is scheduled for release on August 2. Jabariya Jodi is reportedly based on the practice of abduction of grooms (Pakadwa Vivah) by bride’s family and forced into marriage, prevalent in Bihar. The film was earlier reportedly titled Shotgun Shaadi.

This is the second time that the two actors will be seen sharing screen space after having worked together in Hasee Toh Phasee. Directed by Vinil Mathew, Hasee Toh Phasee had Parineeti play a scientist.

