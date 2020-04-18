Patralekhaa worried for her parents in Shillong as Meghalaya reports its first death due to coronavirus

bollywood

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 14:10 IST

Actor Patralekhaa has revealed she has been worried for her parents who are in Shillong, ever since Meghalaya reported first death in the state due to novel coronavirus. While her brother is also with them, the actor is worried about the people who may have come in contact with those infected.

Patralekhaa told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “My parents are in Shillong and I have been panicking ever since. It’s not about just one case; it’s the people who have come in contact with the infected person. My brother is there too, so my parents won’t have to venture out for groceries, but I’m still worried.”

She added that she is concerned about the effect the lockdown will have on mental health of her parents. “Even on Sundays, he’s (father) working in his firm. Time slips by when you are busy, but not having anything to do adds to the stress,” she told the tabloid.

Also read: Karan Johar pens emotional note for daily wage workers, extends help to govt and NGOs to fight Covid-19

Recently, Patralekhaa had shared a video in which her actor boyfriend Rajkummar Rao could be seen giving her a haircut. She captioned the video, “Jaha chaaah waha raah (Where there is will, there is a way).” The post attracted much love from industry colleagues and friends of the actor duo. Warda Khan Nadiadwala wrote, “Tooooo cute!!!” and posted several heart emojis. Aditi Rao Hydari commented, “Omg!!!” Fans also showered love on the post. One wrote, “Rajkumar sir is finally trapped at right place,” “Lovely couple.god bless you,” wrote another.

Earlier, Rajkummar had revealed in his Instagram stories that he and Patralekhaa were honing their culinary skills during the lockdown. He shared pictures of a meal prepared by him, with her as his co-chef.

Follow @htshowbiz for more