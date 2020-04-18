e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Patralekhaa worried for her parents in Shillong as Meghalaya reports its first death due to coronavirus

Patralekhaa worried for her parents in Shillong as Meghalaya reports its first death due to coronavirus

Patralekhaa says she has been worried for her parents - who are in Shillong - ever since Meghalaya registered the first death due to Covid-19.

bollywood Updated: Apr 18, 2020 14:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Patralekhaa is worried about her parents during the lockdown.
Patralekhaa is worried about her parents during the lockdown.
         

Actor Patralekhaa has revealed she has been worried for her parents who are in Shillong, ever since Meghalaya reported first death in the state due to novel coronavirus. While her brother is also with them, the actor is worried about the people who may have come in contact with those infected.

Patralekhaa told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “My parents are in Shillong and I have been panicking ever since. It’s not about just one case; it’s the people who have come in contact with the infected person. My brother is there too, so my parents won’t have to venture out for groceries, but I’m still worried.”

She added that she is concerned about the effect the lockdown will have on mental health of her parents. “Even on Sundays, he’s (father) working in his firm. Time slips by when you are busy, but not having anything to do adds to the stress,” she told the tabloid.

Also read: Karan Johar pens emotional note for daily wage workers, extends help to govt and NGOs to fight Covid-19

Recently, Patralekhaa had shared a video in which her actor boyfriend Rajkummar Rao could be seen giving her a haircut. She captioned the video, “Jaha chaaah waha raah (Where there is will, there is a way).” The post attracted much love from industry colleagues and friends of the actor duo. Warda Khan Nadiadwala wrote, “Tooooo cute!!!” and posted several heart emojis. Aditi Rao Hydari commented, “Omg!!!” Fans also showered love on the post. One wrote, “Rajkumar sir is finally trapped at right place,” “Lovely couple.god bless you,” wrote another.

 

Earlier, Rajkummar had revealed in his Instagram stories that he and Patralekhaa were honing their culinary skills during the lockdown. He shared pictures of a meal prepared by him, with her as his co-chef.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
India stings Pakistan over its minority record at IMF meet for $1.4 bn aid
India stings Pakistan over its minority record at IMF meet for $1.4 bn aid
Sonia Gandhi sets up new team on Covid-19, Manmohan Singh plays lead role
Sonia Gandhi sets up new team on Covid-19, Manmohan Singh plays lead role
Rajnath Singh chairs Covid-19 meet, Smriti Irani, other ministers present
Rajnath Singh chairs Covid-19 meet, Smriti Irani, other ministers present
LIVE: Total number of Covid-19 positive cases in Haryana stands at 227
LIVE: Total number of Covid-19 positive cases in Haryana stands at 227
Gujarat becomes 6th state with over 1000 cases: Covid-19 state tally
Gujarat becomes 6th state with over 1000 cases: Covid-19 state tally
Difficult to go against him: Pietersen picks Dhoni as greatest captain ever
Difficult to go against him: Pietersen picks Dhoni as greatest captain ever
US celebrities donate vehicles to help fight Covid-19. Will Indian stars follow?
US celebrities donate vehicles to help fight Covid-19. Will Indian stars follow?
Kerala man gets Covid 29 days after travel: Top 5 from HT
Kerala man gets Covid 29 days after travel: Top 5 from HT
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

bollywood news