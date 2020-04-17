Rajkummar Rao gives girlfriend Patralekhaa a haircut, fans are in love. Watch video

bollywood

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing the extension of the lockdown till May 3, salons across the country continue to remain out of bounds, leading to many experimenting with DIY (do it yourself) haircuts. Rajkummar Rao hopped on the bandwagon and gave his girlfriend Patralekhaa a trim.

Patralekhaa on Instagram shared a video of Rajkummar cutting her hair and wrote, “Jahaan chah, wahaan raah (Where there is a will, there is a way).”

Compliments poured in from all quarters. Warda Khan Nadiadwala commented, “Tooooo cute!!!” followed by heart-eyes emojis. Aditi Rao Hydari wrote, “Omg!!!” Fans also showered love on the clip. “Rajkumar sir is finally trapped at right place,” one user wrote, making a reference to his film Trapped. “Lovely couple.god bless you,” another wrote.

On Thursday, Patralekhaa shared a throwback picture of herself on the beach, in which she was seen striking a pose on a rock. Rajkummar commented, “And I was wondering, how come it’s feeling so HOT today. Now I know.” He followed it with fire and heart emojis.

Earlier, in an interaction with Humans Of Bombay, Patralekhaa had revealed that when she first saw Rajkummar in Dibakar Banerjee’s Love Sex Aur Dhokha, she assumed that he was “weird”, just like his character in the film.

In 2014, Patralekhaa made her foray into films with Hansal Mehta’s CityLights, and was paired opposite Rajkummar. “Slowly we started talking about work, our love for cinema, our passion - everything. I saw him through his struggles, never giving up. How could we not fall for each other? We wouldn’t officially go on dates, but we’d go for long drives, movies, or even sit at home and eat our hearts out. We’d even accompany each other for auditions - silently seeping in support. It’s all we needed - that understanding,” she said.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa have been in a relationship for nine years now. The two were last seen together in the ALTBalaji web series Bose: Dead/Alive, which released in 2017.

