Home / Bollywood / Payal Ghosh thanks Kangana Ranaut, Roopa Ganguly for support: 'We can together bring all of them down'

Payal Ghosh thanks Kangana Ranaut, Roopa Ganguly for support: 'We can together bring all of them down'

Actor Payal Ghosh, who accused director Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct, has thanked politician and actor Roopa Ganguly and Kangana Ranaut for their support.

bollywood Updated: Sep 22, 2020 10:09 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Payal Ghosh thanked Kangana Ranaut and Roopa Ganguly over Twitter.
Payal Ghosh thanked Kangana Ranaut and Roopa Ganguly over Twitter.
         

Actor Payal Ghosh has thanked fellow actor Kangana Ranaut and senior actor and BJP leader Roopa Ganguly for their support. Payal has accused Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct.

Taking to Twitter, she thanked Roopa and wrote; “Thanks for your support ma’am.” A day before, she had thanked Kangana for the Queen actor’s support. She had written: “Thank you so much for your support @KanganaTeam. This was high time and your support means a lot. We are women and we can together bring all of them down.”

 
 

Kangana had previously written: “Bullywood is full of sexual predators who have fake and dummy marriages they expect a new hot young girl to make them happy everyday, they do the same to young vulnerable men also,I have settled my scores my way I don’t need #MeToo but most girls do #PayalGhosh #AnuragKashyap”

On Saturday, Payal had, in an interview, detailed her experience with Anurag, which happened around the time he was making Bombay Velvet. Anurag had later tweeted and denied all charged against him. A host of Bollywood actors later came out in support of Anurag. Names included Taapsee Pannu, Tisca Chopra, Saiyami Kher and Radhika Apte to name a few. The director’s two ex-wives - film editor Aarti Bajaj and actor Kalki Koechlin - had come out to defend Anurag.

Also read: Saiyami Kher shares note on Anurag Kashyap, says he asked her to come to his house, assured her his parents will be there

Payal had also named three other actors - Richa Chadha, Maahie Gill and Huma Qureshi - in her interview. Both Anurag and Richa have taken the help of law in the matter and have released statements via their lawyers.

Ever since the interview, a lot of people spoke about the misuse of Me Too movement. Responding to it, Payal had tweeted: “People who are saying that it’s for politics and that I am misusing the situation. Imagine ( god forbid) your sister or daughter in my position, it can even be the mother.. and then let’s talk. You would go to war against such men. Isn’t it? PERIOD!!”

She had continued, “People blame women for everything and post smash the patriarchy. It’s time to stand with the women. Let them be heard. A voice suppressed is a generation of women oppressed. It’s 2020. Come on, India! #MeToo.”

