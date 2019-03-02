Petition filed in Pakistan seeking Priyanka Chopra’s removal as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador

An online petition has been started in Pakistan seeking the removal of actor Priyanka Chopra as the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, reported The News International. The petition tags UN and UNICEF as well.

The petition has been started by people miffed with the actor for congratulating the Indian Air Force after air strikes across the Line of Control. Pertaining to actor’s tweet “Jai Hindi #IndianArmedForces” after the Indian Air Force conducted multiple air strikes in Pakistan’s Balakot, the petition argues that the actor ‘cheered for war’, despite being the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. Priyanka Chopra was made the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in December 2016.

Also read: When Kartik Aaryan’s mother cried after she saw him kissing onscreen

“War between two nuclear powers can only lead to destruction & death. As goodwill ambassador of UNICEF, Priyanka Chopra was supposed to stay neutral & peaceful but her tweet in favour of Indian arm forces after they invaded Pakistan airspace shows otherwise. She doesn’t deserve this title anymore,” the petition reads on website Avaaz.org. At the time of filing this report, the petition had received 2,200 signatures.

On February 26, twelve days after the Pulwama attack, India had launched an anti-terror strike against a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror training camp in Pakistan’s Balakot, in which a large number of terrorists were killed by the Indian Air Force, according to Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale.

(With inputs from ANI)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 19:01 IST