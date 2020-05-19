Pooja Bedi shares inside video from Goa quarantine facility: ‘People may get coronavirus at such a badly sanitised centre’

bollywood

Updated: May 19, 2020 18:47 IST

Pooja Bedi, who expressed her unhappiness with the measures taken by the officials in Goa to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic as she drove there with her fiancé Maneck Contractor, has now explained herself. She was at the receiving end of a lot of criticism after netizens slammed her for travelling to Goa amid the nationwide lockdown.

“There’s a LOT of uproar about my driving to goa with my fiance who is goan! We went BY THE BOOK. Applied online 2 goa GOVT+ DCP mumbai/stopped at every checkpost/did covid test at GOA hospital & SPENT NIGHT in GOA QUARANTINE. Pl see video as 2 WHY I was upset about facility,” she tweeted, sharing a video from inside the quarantine facility.

In the video, she gives a tour of the quarantine facility and says, “It’s not that we expect comfort but just hygiene would be really, really appreciated.” As she shows the items in the room, she says, “Forget sanitise, just look at the amount of dirt, fungus, mold… That means it is not sanitised, people are just coming in and out of here. Nothing is actually being cleaned at all. In facilities like these, where so many people are constantly coming, it’s more of a risk, I would say, to be in a facility like this than coming from a safe house and going to another safe house. It is much more of a risk getting contaminated in a place like this than a home that we come from.”

Pooja wrote in her second tweet, “The lack of hygiene & sanitization makes it a BREEDING GROUND for viruses. People who enter goa WITHOUT corona may get it at such a badly sanitised quarantine centre. I TWEETED out of CONCERN 4 the safety of others... BUT all people can focus on is that ‘a celebrity entered goa’?”

The lack of hygiene & sanitization makes it a BREEDING GROUND for viruses. People who enter goa WITHOUT corona may get it at such a badly sanitised quarantine centre. I TWEETED out of CONCERN 4 the safety of others... BUT all people can focus on is that "a celebrity entered goa"? — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) May 19, 2020

Earlier, Pooja had tweeted, “Drove back with fiance maneck to our home in #Goa . (He’s goan. My home, car & business are all goa registered) The entire process of border control/ #COVID19 testing & the condition of the quarantine facility was an experience that simply CANNOT become an acceptable way of life.”

She also shared a picture of a stamp given to her by officials in Goa, directing her to remain in home quarantine till May 30.

