Pooja Bhatt says dissent is greatest form of patriotism: ‘I don’t support CAA-NRC as it divides my house’

Actor Pooja Bhatt has said that she doesn’t support the CAA-NRC acts, ‘as it divides my house’.

bollywood Updated: Jan 28, 2020 09:03 IST

Press Trust of India
Actor Pooja Bhatt at Monday’s event in Mumbai.
Actor Pooja Bhatt at Monday’s event in Mumbai. (ANI)
         

Actor Pooja Bhatt on Monday said dissent is the greatest form of patriotism and asserted that students protesting against the CAA-NRC acts are giving the message that ‘the ruling party has actually united us’.

Bhatt was among a host of noted personalties who spoke at a conference organised in the backdrop of the ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). The event in Colaba, south Mumbai, was organised by the Parcham Foundation and We the People of Maharashtra.

Speakers later submitted a memorandum to government representatives, seeking to know the stand of state authorities on the CAA-NRC-NPR within 30 days.

Also read: Pooja Bhatt says she’s 3 years sober, opens up on battle with alcoholism: ‘Kal kisne dekha’

Bhatt said "Our silence will not save us and neither will the government's. The ruling party has actually united us. Students (protesting against CAA-NRC) are giving us the message that it's time to raise our voices. We will not stop until we are heard loud and clear. Dissent is the greatest form of patriotism." The aim of the conference was to discuss the need to preserve and safeguard the values of the Constitution and educate the masses about them, its organisers said.

Bhatt added, according to ANI, “I implore our leaders to listen to the voices that have risen in the country. The women in India, at Shaheen Bagh and Lucknow... We’ll not stop until we are heard loud and clear. I’d implore people to speak up more. I don’t support CAA & NRC as it divides my house.”

