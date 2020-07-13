e-paper
Pooja Bhatt warns against ignoring 'motivated, misguided, miserable' people who unleash abuse and threats online

Pooja Bhatt warns against ignoring ‘motivated, misguided, miserable’ people who unleash abuse and threats online

On the same day that Shaheen Bhatt shared screengrabs of hate messages that she has received, her half-sister Pooja Bhatt urged people to not ignore internet trolls.

bollywood Updated: Jul 13, 2020 21:38 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Pooja Bhatt with Shaheen and Alia Bhatt.
Pooja Bhatt with Shaheen and Alia Bhatt.
         

Filmmaker Pooja Bhatt has warned against ignoring social media trolls who unleash abuse and threats against ‘those they wouldn’t normally have access to’. Pooja had earlier applauded the Vadodara police for apprehending a man who’d issued rape threats against a female comedian, in a video.

“Social media or anti-social media? Motivated,misguided or inherently miserable people target those they wouldn’t normally have access to & those who dare go against popular opinion,unleashing abuse & threats.Ignoring them fuels their frustration & makes them direct hate elsewhere,” Pooja wrote on Twitter.

 

She continued, “Not enough to merely ignore or mute any & all aggressive,abusive behaviour one observes. Report,block abusive behaviour towards one & all.We choose who we let into our homes so why permit our social media accounts to be inundated by motivated/misguided/inherently miserable souls?”

She added, “Criticism is one thing. Abuse quite another. Ignoring abuse seems to fuel those unleashing it to target more people. This has to stop. One can and should agree to disagree but having access to someone on social media doesn’t give anyone the right to make threats & hurl abuse.”

Also read: Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen shares screengrabs of hate messages they’ve received, promises to expose culprits

Her comments come on the same day that her half-sister, writer Shaheen Bhatt shared screengrabs of hateful messages she and her sister, actor Alia Bhatt, have received. In a series of Instagram stories, Shaheen had written that she will expose the culprits and take legal action against them.

