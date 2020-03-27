Preity Zinta is making the most of self quarantine, shares pic of masala dosa she prepared

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 15:48 IST

Preity Zinta like many other celebrities is using the time of lockdown due to Covid-19 is a productive matter. On Friday, she posted a picture of herself where she revealed she had learnt to make masala dosa.

She wrote: “Yesss ! Finally learnt how to make Masala Dosa It’s incredible how we have not gone out for 16 days nor met anyone. Feels strange, but I’d rather be home safe than sorry. Its really nice to hang with mom & learn recipes of some of my fav. Dishes. Trying to stay positive & productive while we stay in #day16 #quarantine #cooking #dosa #lockdown #stayhome #staysafe #ting.”

The picture shows Preity with a plate in her hand (held the way waiters in restaurants do) and in it is a nicely made masala dosa with a green chutney and a bowl (the contents of which are not visible). The post got quite a few comments with one person (possibly a friend) saying Preity was in fact a rather good cook. She wrote: “Yum!! Btw guys she’s a brilliant cook. Made delicious dal, subzi and mixed vegetable rice for me when we were in london together.” Actor Ananya Pandey’s aunt Deanne Pandey reacted to it and wrote: “Yummy @realpz’ followed by a bunch of appreciative emojis.

Few days back Preity posted a video of her mother giving her an oil massage, sitting out in sun. The video has been shot by Preity’s husband who addresses the elderly lady as ‘sasuma’.

Earlier this month, Preity had celebrated the completion of 19 years of her film Chori Chori Chupke Chupke. The 45-year-old actor shared the song’s clip along with the caption saying that it was a fun experience while working with the entire star-cast. Not just that, she also termed it as one of the craziest roles she played in the movie.

She wrote: “Chori Chori Chupke Chupke’ was so much fun! I loved working with Abbas Mustan, Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, Amrish Puri, and the entire cast and crew. My craziest role. All the research I did, how nervous I was. It was such a fun experience.”

Helmed by Abbas Mustan, the film features Salman, Rani Mukerji in the lead roles. The film was based on surrogacy. It was one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

(With ANI inputs)

