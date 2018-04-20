Priyanka Chopra calls Meghan Markle Princess for the People in Time essay

Actor Priyanka Chopra took to social media to congratulate her “friends” Deepika Padukone and Virat Kohli for featuring in the Time’s 100 Most Influential People list. The actor also penned an essay on Prince Harry’s bride-to-be, Suits actor Meghan Markle, who also features on the list this year.

Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter to congratulate Deepika and Virat and wrote, “So happy and proud to see my friends @deepikapadukone and @imVkohli on the #Time100 list.. Big congratulations and so well deserved #DesiPower #Represent.” Deepika Padukone is the only Indian actress to feature in the list this year, sharing space with names like Nicole Kidman, Gal Gadot, Greta Gerwig and Lena Waithe.

So happy and proud to see my friends @deepikapadukone and @imVkohli on the #Time100 list.. Big congratulations and so well deserved #DesiPower #Represent — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 19, 2018

Meghan, featured among 100 Most Influential People along with Harry, is described by Priyanka as someone who “made a cynical world believe in fairy tales again” and believes she has power to change the world.

Giving a glimpse not only into their friendship, but Markle’s personality, Priyanka wrote in the magazine, “Somewhere among biryani, poutine, and endless conversations, I realized just how deeply Meghan Markle cares for the world. With her, what you see is real, and what you get is a relatable young woman with her heart and mind in the right place.”

She also stressed that Meghan would be much more than just a prince’s plus-one—“Meghan is an important influencer in a world that needs strong public figures to respect and look up to. Meghan, standing shoulder to shoulder with Harry, will be a princess for the people.” The Quantico actor had featured in the prestigious list two years ago.

The Time list features persons from the fields of entertainment, sports, politics, business and activism, among others. The survivors of the Parkland school shooting (who began the #NeverAgain movement), OLA founder Bhavnish Aggarwal, and actors Kumail Nanjiani, Hugh Jackman, Gal Gadot, Nicole Kidman, Millie Bobby Brown, Greta Gerwig and John Krasinski, were among those included in the 2018 list .

