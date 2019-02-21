Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar starrer The Sky Is Pink gets a release date

Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar- starrer The Sky Is Pink is one of the most awaited films of this year as Priyanka is all set to make her Bollywood comeback after a hiatus of almost three years. The film is slated to release on October 11, 2019. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the news.

He wrote, “Release date finalised... #TheSkyIsPink to release on 11 Oct 2019... Stars Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim... Directed by Shonali Bose... Produced by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films.”

The director of the film Shonali Bose took to her Instagram account a few days back and shared a long post, penning down her experience of helming the film. She also revealed that the final schedule of the film will be shot between March 1 and March 12 in Mumbai.

Reportedly,after the last leg, a wedding sequence will also be shot in the Andaman and Nicobar islands. The filming of The Sky is Pink began on August 8, 2018 and the second schedule began in London in October 13, 2018.

The film also stars Dangal starZaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf in pivotal roles. The film is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency order at the age of 13.

It is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. Meanwhile, Priyanka last appeared in Hollywood film ‘Isn’t It Romantic’, which also stars Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Adam DeVine. The film released in the United States on February 13, 2019 and will release on Netflix, February 28, 2019.

Farhan will soon start shooting for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s next directorial Toofan.

