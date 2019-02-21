Have you seen these latest pictures of Kareena Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and more Bollywood stars?

Bollywood had a busy two days on Wednesday and Thursday as they went around town, promoting their films or being part of a noble cause. While some were spotted on their way to gym, others had a lovely time at weddings.

Actor Kareena Kapoor attended the Swasth Immunised India announcement on Thursday. She is the campaign ambassador for a nationwide vaccination and immunisation campaign. She was joined at the event by her friend Natasha Poonawala. Kareena was seen in a black powersuit. “This is a special and personal project for me because I am also a young mother and Taimur is going through the process of vaccination. But at the same time, I would also like to mention that female literacy is equally important to get success in this campaign,” she said at the event.

Actor Akshay Kumar also gave his support to a worthy cause. He was in Thane on Wednesday where he taught self defence to school girls. He even shared a video from the event on Instagram, which showed him teaching a young girl a few self defence techniques.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai looks like a new bride in latest pics from Qatar

India’s Got Talent judge Malaika Arora was also seen at an event with her sister Amrita Arora. Both the ladies looked stunning in their day-time outfits. Actor Disha Patani and director Karan Johar were seen at the airport and Shilpa Shetty was seen at Bollywood’s favourite restaurant, Bastian, with her husband Raj Kundra. Shilpa looked fit as ever in a red shirt and blue shorts.

Also spotted at a restaurant was actor Parineeti Chopra with a friend. She dragged her friend in front of the camera they shared a hearty laugh. Check out more celebrity pics:

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra at a restaurant. ( Varinder Chawla )

Kareena Kapoor launches the Swasth Immunised India campaign. ( Varinder Chawla )

Parineeti Chopra with a friend at a restaurant. ( Varinder Chawla )

Kareena’s son Taimur with his nanny. ( Varinder Chawla )

Karan Johar and Disha Patani at the airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Akshay Kumar at a self defence workshop. ( Varinder Chawla )

Gully Boy’s breakout star Siddanth Chaturvedi. ( Varinder Chawla )

Malaika Arora and her sister Amria Arora at an event. ( Varinder Chawla )

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 20:11 IST