Priyanka Chopra had a ‘bad day’ at work so she broke a glass on her head. See video

Actor Priyanka Chopra had a ‘bad day’ at work and shared a short video of herself breaking a wine glass on her head. She posted the clip on Instagram Friday.

“This is what happens when you work from nine to wine... DO NOT TRY this at home I make ‘pour’ decisions after a bad day! Lol ok ok I’ll stop,” she wrote, and smashed the glass against her head in slow motion.

Priyanka’s hair was all over the place, and going by her puns, so was her mood. In one sentence, the Baywatch star managed to squeeze in three solid puns. She even apologised for going overboard. But that’s what a bad day at work can do to you.

But she’d be happy that the Academy Award-winning actor Marlee Matlin is with her on the Quantico sets these days. Recently, Priyanka posted a message in which she called Matlin her ‘cushion’ at work.

“So Marlee Matlin is an incredible (Academy Award winning) actress but she truly, may be an even better pillow. #BeingFabulousIsExhausting,” Priyanka posted as a caption to an image in which she can be seen resting her head on Matlin’s lap.

Priyanka is shooting for the third season of American drama series Quantico. She is seen as Alex Parrish in the show. The new season will premier in India on Star World and Star World HD on April 28.

