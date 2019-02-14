Priyanka Chopra makes a stunning appearance at New York Fashion Week. See pic, video

Actor Priyanka Chopra is currently busy with the promotions of her Hollywood film, Isn’t It Romantic that is set to arrive on Netflix on February 28. The actor has been making all the right noises ahead of the film’s release with back to back appearances at events and on TV shows. The former Miss World recently attended the New York Fashion Week and was seen pitching for designer Michael Kors.

Priyanka was seated in the front row as she cheered for the designer and the models who showcased his creations. The Bajirao Mastani actor shared a picture with Kors on her Instagram and captioned it, “Congratulations @michaelkors on another successful NYFW show! @barrymanilowofficialand beautiful models were the best start to my morning!”

The designer also shared a compilation video of the show with glimpses of Priyanka. The actor made a style statement in grey cords paired with black stockings.

Priyanka plays a prominent role in Isn’t It Romantic that stars Rebel Wilson in the lead role.The actor also walked the red carpet with husband Nick Jonas at the premiere of the film in Los Angeles. She also appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Good Morning America and The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Also read: Gully Boy movie review: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt raise the roof with a great musical. 4 stars

While she did not walk the red carpet at the Grammys this year, she and Nick did attend a few pre-Grammy parties to support her friends. She will now resume the shoot of her Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink in India. The film is being directed by Shonali Bose and also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 13:21 IST