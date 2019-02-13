Is this Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas pic from Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ Jodhpur wedding?

Actor Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ royal wedding in Jodhpur was one of the most lavish weddings of the last year. While the actor had kept it private and shared only a few pictures from the ceremonies, the steady trickle of photos has not stopped since.

Now Nick’s brother Joe Jonas has shared a candid picture with his fiancé and Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner, brother Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle Jonas. The picture is supposedly from Priyanka and Nick’s wedding and shows all four in a playful mood amid the multiple marigold hangings. He captioned it, “When someone mentions in-n-out.”

While the siblings are dressed in kurtas, Danielle is showing the henna design on her palm in the picture.

The entire Jonas family including Nick’s mother Denise, father Paul and younger brother Frankie Jonas were a part of the wedding. They took part in all the pre-wedding celebrations including the sangeet and mehendi.

The entire Jonas family along with Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra and Sophie had gone on a holiday to the Mammoth Lakes in California a few days ago. They had earlier flown to celebrate the New Year in the Alps.

Priyanka and Nick are currently staying at their new residence in Los Angeles. The actor is busy with the promotions of her Hollywood film Isn’t It Romantic with lead actor Rebel Wilson. She recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Good Morning America and will now be seen sharing the couch with Rebel on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The couple also walked the red carpet at the premiere of the film.

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 16:42 IST