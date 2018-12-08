Priyanka Chopra introduces her new family with portraits from her Christian, Hindu wedding ceremonies

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ grand wedding at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur took place on December 1, 2 but will be the talk of the town for a long time. Their lavish wedding celebrations were spread across five days and included a mehendi ceremony, sangeet, a haldi ceremony besides the Christian wedding and the Hindu wedding ceremony.

After several wedding pictures surfaced on the web, Priyanka shared two pictures on the social media, one from the Christian ceremony that was held on December 1 and the other from the Hindu ceremony on December 2. She captioned them, “This is us. My family... Everyone in head to toe @ralphlauren - thank you, we love you!! The most gorgeous jewels 💎 by @chopard And...thank you @sabyasachiofficial for creating my epic Indian lehenga and stunning jewelry. @abujanisandeepkhosla thank you for designing the most memorable settings for all our ceremonies.”

Priyanka’s mother-in-law also shared the same picture and captioned it, “This is us too!!”

Priyanka’s manager Anjula Acharia also shared a picture from one of her pre-wedding celebrations. Looking pretty in a loose white ensemble with heavy kundan jewellery and matching shades, the bride seems to be in high spirits as she pouts for the camera.

She also welcomed her into the family with a picture from the wedding. She wrote, “Welcome Mrs. Jonas!! My heart overflows with joy & love for the 2 of you. God only has the best ahead of you. A lifetime of love, a journey of togetherness♥️ I love you, Mom”

The family picture from the Catholic wedding ceremony includes Nick’s father Paul Kevin Jonas, mother Denise Jonas, eldest brother Kevin Jonas with wife Danielle Deleasa, elder brother Joe Jonas with fiancé and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and younger brother Frankie Jonas. Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra are also in the picture on the left. In the other picture, the Jonas family is decked up in traditional Indian ensembles in pastel shades as they pose for the family portrait with the new bride who stands out in red.

Their extravagant wedding celebrations were followed by synchronised display of fireworks, which filled the night sky for a long time. The actor was, however, criticised for bursting firecrackers despite discouraging them around Diwali and being a promoter of inhalers for asthama patients. The couple is now reportedly set to throw a grand wedding reception in Mumbai which will be attended by the who’s who of the film industry. They had hosted their first reception in Delhi on December 4 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had attended the event to congratulate the newlyweds.

