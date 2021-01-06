e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2021-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ Christmas card featured their 3 adorable dogs and a fun car ride. See here

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ Christmas card featured their 3 adorable dogs and a fun car ride. See here

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas chose an illustrated Christmas card for this year. They sent out the cutest card, featuring them with their dogs, Diana, Gino and Panda.

bollywood Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 08:57 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Christmas in London.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Christmas in London.
         

Actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas sent out the most adorable Christmas cards to their friends and family. Recently, fashion designer Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram Stories to share a video of the card with his followers.

The card’s front panel showed an illustration of Priyanka and Nick, enjoying a car ride with some champagne and their three adorable dogs. There is her chihuahua Diana in her lap, German shepherd Gino and husky Panda in the back seats. Inside the card is a handwritten note, wishing Manish ‘Happy Holidays’ from the two of them.

 

Sharing the video, Manish wrote, “Thank you dearest @priyankachopra @nickjonas.” He also tagged UNICEF, of which Priyanka is the global ambassador and Beyond Type 1, a charity supported by Nick for patients of diabetes.

Priyanka and Nick had to celebrate Christmas in London this year as they could not go home to Los Angeles due to the lockdown imposed in Britain amid spiking coronavirus cases. They had posted special wishes with their followers on the holiday. Priyanka had shared a photo of herself in a red Santa cap, holding their dog Diana and cuddling with Nick. “Perfect From our family to yours, happy holidays and a happy, healthy New Year. @nickjonas @diariesofdiana,” she had captioned her post.

Priyanka was in London to shoot for her film, Text For You. It is a a remake of the German film SMS Fur Dich and also stars Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey and Omid Djalili. Reportedly, Nick had also shot for a cameo in the film.

Also read: Inside Deepika Padukone birthday celebrations: Ranveer plays host, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt attend. See pics

Directed by Jim Strouse, Text For You is about a young woman, reeling from the death of her fiancé in a car accident. She continues to send romantic messages to his old phone number even after two years and develops a bond with the current owner of the number, a man suffering a similar heartbreak. Celine is said to play the catalyst who brings them together.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags
top news
ICMR chief explains how Covaxin was approved, says no irregularity
ICMR chief explains how Covaxin was approved, says no irregularity
UK Covid variant: 13 more test positive in India, total now at 71
UK Covid variant: 13 more test positive in India, total now at 71
Covid-19: India third country to record more than 1.5 lakh deaths
Covid-19: India third country to record more than 1.5 lakh deaths
Heavy rain, hailstorm hit several parts of Delhi-NCR
Heavy rain, hailstorm hit several parts of Delhi-NCR
Farmers’ protest: Delhi’s borders with Haryana, UP remain partly closed
Farmers’ protest: Delhi’s borders with Haryana, UP remain partly closed
India records 18,088 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, death toll over 1.5 lakh
India records 18,088 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, death toll over 1.5 lakh
Too close to call two Georgia Senate races that will decide fate of Biden’s agenda
Too close to call two Georgia Senate races that will decide fate of Biden’s agenda
War of words between Indian vaccine-makers SII & Bharat Biotech, then truce
War of words between Indian vaccine-makers SII & Bharat Biotech, then truce
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In