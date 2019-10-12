Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get into party mode in Las Vegas, enjoy quiet time at infinity pool. See pics

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra, who saw the release of her Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink on Friday, has joined husband Nick Jonas in Las Vegas where the two attended the JBL Audio fest. The couple have shared glimpses of their fun night on Instagram including a glimpse of their quiet time at an infinity pool during their stay in the city.

Nick shared an intimate picture on Instagram which shows him and Priyanka enjoying a romantic moment. He referred to Priyanka as “my baby” in the caption. While Priyanka wore a mid-length black dress with dark lipstick and heels, Nick wore black semi-formals. He also shared a video of Priyanka cheering the audience from stage as she asks them, “Are you guys having a nice time tonight?” The actor seems to be in high spirits as she takes to the stage with confidence.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at a party in Las Vegas.

Nick Jonas head-banging in a car (left) and the view from their infinity pool in Las Vegas (right).

Nick also shared a candid video of them head-banging to music in the car and captioned it, “Only human! vibez...” along with a fire emoji.

Post their party, Priyanka and Nick enjoyed some quiet time at an infinity pool on the terrace of their hotel. The actor shared a glimpse of the pool with a view of the entire city. She also shared a year-old picture with Nick and photographer Annie Leibovitz and wrote ‘ Can’t believe we shot this almost an year ago’. She can be seen standing in between Nick and Annie in a white lace dress.

Priyanka Chopra welcomes photographer Annie Leibovitz to Instagram.

Meanwhile, Priyanka’s The Sky Is Pink opened below expectations at the box office. It collected around Rs 2.50 crore on day one despite positive reviews. She stars opposite Farhan Akhtar and had promoted the film with him and co-star Rohit Saraf in various cities in India. Priyanka also appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote the film.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 10:56 IST