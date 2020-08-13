Priyanka Chopra posts a travel photo, fans suggest she is headed for Matrix 4’s shoot

bollywood

Actor Priyanka Chopra posted a picture of herself travelling on Wednesday. Her fans think she is on her way to shoot for her upcoming film, Matrix 4.

Sharing the picture, Priyanka simply wrote: “Wanderlust...” and attributed the picture to her long-time stylist Divya Jyoti. The picture showed her gazing out into the open expanse from the window seat of her vehicle. Her hair is neatly done up in a bun and she is sporting a pink printed shirt. She is wearing a pair of heavy golden-coloured hoop earrings.

While Priyanka’s caption said nothing about where she was headed, some of her fans came up with their own guesses. One of them said the actor was on her way for the shoot of her upcoming film, Matrix 4. Commenting on the picture, a Twitter user wrote “Matrix 4 I know that’s right.”

Through much of the pandemic, Priyanka has been rather active on social media, though she has stayed put in her Los Angeles home. Only on Wednesday, she had expressed immense joy at the announcement that senator Kamala Harris would be the running mate with US presidential candidate Joe Biden.

She had written: “This is a historical, transformational, and proud moment for all women. All women of colour, all Black women, and all South Asian women. Congratulations @kamalaharris on becoming the first Black woman and FIRST PERSON of Indian descent to compete on a major U.S. party’s presidential ticket. #representationmatters PS: To my younger self - look how far we have come!”

Priyanka, who is a UNICEF goodwill ambassador, has always been vocal on social issues. Only recently, she had urged her fans to read an article by former US first lady Michelle Obama and Melinda Gates of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on how girls’ education was getting impacted by the global pandemic.

She had said: “One of the several challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic globally has been its impact on the education system. With classrooms going online for the immediate future, there is still uncertainty over what school will look like in the months to come. This uncertainty takes on another meaning for many girls around the world… the question isn’t when they will return to school—it’s if they will return at all. Due to ripple effects from COVID-19, experts predict that tens of millions more adolescent girls could remain out of school forever. We cannot let this happen.”

On the work front, Priyanka has her hands full -- Happiness Continues, We Can Be Heroes, The Matrix 4 and The White Tiger - in various stages of shooting and production.

