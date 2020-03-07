Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth’s rumoured girlfriend Neelam seen in actor’s family pic

bollywood

Actor Neelam Upadhyay denied getting engaged with Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth recently. However, she was seen in pics from Holi celebrations, shared by Priyanka on Saturday.

Priyanka shared three pictures on Instagram with her family as they all decked up for Holi celebrations at businesswoman Isha Ambani’s residence in Mumbai. One photo shows the whole family posing together--Priyanka, her singer husband Nick, mom Madhu Chopra, friends Tamanna and Sudeep Dutt, brother Siddharth and even Neelam.

“Holi came early for us this year.. so much fun celebrating it with friends & family back home.Thank you @_iiishmagish @anandpiramal for such a fun time. Adore u!,” Priyanka had captioned the pics. While Priyanka is seen dressed in a white Anarkali suit, Tamannah was seen in a long blue kurta, posing next to Siddharth.

Earlier this week, a photographer had called Neelam Siddharth’s fiance in a picture of the two, shared from an event. However, Neelam clarified that they weren’t engaged. “The ring is on my right hand. We’re not engaged,” she wrote, along with a laughing emoji.

Neelam is an actor in the south film industry, whose first film was Mr 7 in 2012. She has also starred in Action 3D, Unnodu Oru Naal and Om Shanthi Om.

Earlier, Siddharth was engaged to Ishita Kumar and Priyanka even shared pictures from their roka on Instagram last year. However, the engagement was called off right before the wedding. Before Ishita, Siddharth got engaged to Kanika Mathur in 2014. However, their wedding was also called off.

