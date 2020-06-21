e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra’s Father’s Day pics show her dad and Nick Jonas’ dad singing: ‘Maybe we both got it from our fathers’

Priyanka Chopra’s Father’s Day pics show her dad and Nick Jonas’ dad singing: ‘Maybe we both got it from our fathers’

Priyanka Chopra has shared an interesting Father’s Day post dedicated to her dad and also her father-in-law.

bollywood Updated: Jun 21, 2020 20:14 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Priyanka Chopra are found the source of her and Nick Jonas’s love for singing.
Actor Priyanka Chopa found a sweet way to honour her dad and father-in-law on Father’s Day. She shared pictures of her father, the late Dr Ashok Chopra, and father-in-law Kevin Jonas Sr on social media.

In both their pictures, Dr Chopra and Kevin were seen singing at events when they were young. “Maybe we both got it from our fathers #HappyFathersDay @nickjonas @PapaJonas,” she captioned her post.

 

Priyanka’s fans loved her post. “Really talented kids they’ve got,” wrote one. “Awww...this is so sweet . Happy Father’s Day to your Dad in heaven . May his soul continue to rest in peace,” commented another.

The actor recently shared a post, remembering her father on his death anniversary. “We’re connected by heartstrings to infinity. Miss you dad, every single day,” she captioned her post.

Last year on Father’s Day, Nick had thanked ‘Ashok Sir’ for Priyanka. “Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers out there. I hope to be half the father you are dad. I love you very much... and I so wish I could have had the chance to get to know you Ashok sir. Thank you for bringing such an incredible woman into this world,” he had written.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor shares hateful messages she’s got after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, explains viral Koffee With Karan video

On June 16, Priyanka penned a note to wish her mother Madhu Chopra on her birthday, saying that she is missing their “ritual of spending the day together”. “My backbone, my strength, my 3am call, my inspiration, my best friend, my mother, my everything... Happy birthday mom! I miss you so much right now and am missing our ritual of spending the day together. I will see you soon. Love you loads,” Priyanka posted on social media along with a video montage of their pictures together.

