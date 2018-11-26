Priyanka Chopra’s home lit up ahead of her wedding with Nick Jonas, watch video

As Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas reached Mumbai ahead of their wedding, the Quantico actor’s house has been decorated for their welcome. Priyanka and Nick wedding is reported to take place at Jodhpur in December 2, with pre-wedding festivities kicking off from November 29. The couple has not confirmed the dates officially.

The Juhu house, where Nick and Priyanka got engaged in a private ceremony earlier this year, has been lit up. The couple is expected to leave for Jodhpur soon where the wedding will take place at the Umaid Bhavan Palace. Nick reached India on Friday evening and has been spending time with his bride-to-be.

The duo was seen at a pre-wedding party organised on the sets of her upcoming film, The Sky Is Pink, in Delhi. “Love, laughter and happily ever after to the beautiful bride-to-be,” read a post on the official Twitter handle of Roy Kapur Films, which is producing the movie.

Priyanka, Nick, director Shonali Bose and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur are seen in the accompanying pictures, which also feature a cake with several candles and a bottle of champagne. The cake reads: “Congratulations to our dear bride-to-be P.C.J.”

Preparations have been on in full swing, with Priyanka’s mother Madhu personally overseeing the last minute details. Priyanka attended a bachelorette party and a bridal shower in Amsterdam and New York respectively before returning to India for her professional commitments.

First Published: Nov 26, 2018 10:39 IST