Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu Chopra looks just like the actor in this throwback pic. See it here

Actor Priyanka Chopra’s birthday may still be a week away but her mother is already excited for her. Dr Madhu Chopra shared a childhood picture of the actor on Instagram on Wednesday. “Birthday bumps... coming up!!!,” she captioned the post. Priyanka will turn 36 on July 18.

The picture shows Priyanka in her mother’s arms, smiling for the camera in a pink sweater. Her mother looks just like the Priyanka we now know. Madhu shared a similar post for her son Siddharth, who also celebrated his birthday on July 12.

Priyanka’s fans, too, realised the stark resemblance between the two. “Your photocopy,” wrote one. “Wow when Pri was younger she resembled her brother, now she resembles you,” wrote another. “Like mother like daughter ♥ gorgeous,” read another comment.

In June, Priyanka and her singer husband Nick Jonas wished her mother on her birthday. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka showered love on her mother’s special day, calling Madhu her “rock.” “Best birthday girl ever. @madhumalati I love you. Thank you for being my rock,” Priyanka wrote alongside an adorable picture of the mother-daughter duo.

To make her feel even more special, Nick also showered love on his mother-in-law. “Happy birthday @madhumalati love you!” Nick wrote on his Instagram story.

Priyanka will next be seen in The Sky Is Pink which also marks her Bollywood comeback. It is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur and will hit the big screens on October 11, this year. She last appeared in Hollywood film Isn’t It Romantic, starring Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, and Adam DeVine.

