Priyanka Chopra’s mother issues statement on BMC legal notice

Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Madhu Chopra on Wednesday responded through a spokesperson about the legal notice that was issued to the actor by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The notice was regarding illegal construction.

Her statement comes a day after the BMC pulled up the Quantico actor for allegedly carrying out illegal constructions at her spa and salon in suburban Oshiwara.

Priyanka Chopra, actor, producer & activist speaks onstage at the 2018 Forbes Women's Summit at Chelsea Pier. (AFP)

“We have received the notice from the BMC. We are coordinating with the officials and have already taken the required appropriate measures,” a spokesperson for Chopra said in a statement.

According to a report, Priyanka got a notice from the BMC on Tuesday for unauthorised construction in the premises of her Oshiwara office and the adjoining commercial premises rented out by her.

If Chopra fails to comply with the notice, the BMC will demolish the illegal alterations, he said.

