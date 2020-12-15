Priyanka Chopra shares a pic with Nick Jonas, pet Diana from London, see here

bollywood

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 10:20 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra shared a sweet picture with husband Nick Jonas and their pet Diana from London. She indicated that the picture has been clicked by her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra.

Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote: “These two... @madhumalati Ps. Thank you @moncler for Dianas fabulous coat!” The picture showed Priyanka, Nick and Diana huddled together on a sofa. A Christmas tree was placed at one corner of the room and added a warm touch to the picture. A number of her fans dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the post. One fan wrote: “I’m going to inspire people through my music like Priyanka continues to do through everything she does.” Another said: “How sweet.”

Priyanka and Nick recently made a virtual appearance at the 18th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, where she spoke about her future plans and production company, Purple Pebble Pictures. “When I joined the film industry (and that goes for both, in America and in India), there is always opportunity for the big guns, who have been established. It takes a really long time for writing, directing, production, acting talent to be able to get throught the doors. My company was all about giving opportunities to smaller, more quaint stories and that’s how the regional cinema thing started,” she said.

Workwise, Priyanka remains a busy bee with multiple films and her first memoir due for release. She utilised the pandemic-induced break to complete her memoir, Unfinished. The book will release next month. Priyanka recently showed off the cover of her book and wrote, “That feeling when I’m holding my book in my hands for the first time... just kidding, I only received the jacket so I wrapped it around a book to see what it would really feel like. I can’t wait to get the first printed copy next month! #Unfinished.”

She has several projects in the pipeline, including Matrix 4, Text For You, Citadel (with the Russo Brothers), a dance reality show with Nick, called Sangeet, a project with Mindy Kaling and a biopic on Maa Anand Sheela. She also awaits the release of her films, The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes

