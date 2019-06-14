Priyanka Chopra shines bright at event before leaving for New York to reunite with husband Nick Jonas. See pics, videos

Actor Priyanka Chopra made a bright and bold appearance at a special event in Mumbai on Thursday. She attended the event for a dating app--of which she is the brand ambassador--in an orange fitted dress with caped sleeves.

Priyanka looked stunning as she posed for the paparazzi in her glamourous outfit that fit her like a dream. She even completed the look with orange high heels. Check out her pics and videos:

Later at night, she was spotted at the Mumbai airport as she left for New York to reunite with her husband and singer, Nick Jonas. She was seen in a beige T-shirt and a beige accordion skirt. She also wore her mangalsutra on the flight.

Priyanka was in Mumbai last week to finish shoots for her next Hindi film, The Sky Is Pink. The crew threw a party after the wrap-up and Priyanka attended with her co-stars except Farhan Akhtar. Director Shonali Bose and actor Zaira Wasim also joined Priyanka.

In other great news for Priyanka, she will be awarded the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award by UNICEF’s American chapter at their Snowflake Ball in December. The award is named after actor-philanthropist Danny Kaye, who was UNICEF’s first Goodwill Ambassador.

The 36-year-old actor took to Twitter to express her gratitude on Wednesday. “So humbled. Thank you @UNICEFUSA for honouring me with the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award at the #UNICEFSnowflake Ball in December! “My work with @UNICEF on behalf of all the world’s children means everything to me. Here’s to peace freedom and the right to education #ForEveryChild,” Priyanka tweeted.

So humbled. Thank u @UNICEFUSA for honouring me with the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award at the #UNICEFSnowflake Ball in December! My work with @UNICEF on behalf of all the world's children means everything to me..Here’s to peace freedom & the right to education #ForEveryChild pic.twitter.com/OZ4Qppc1y4 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 12, 2019

The actor is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, as a part of which, she visited Ethiopia last month. Priyanka Chopra is known for her contribution to social causes and for being a voice for children’s education. She has been a part of United Nation’s global Girl Up Campaign and is associated with several NGOs in India to raise awareness about ways to improve the education, health and safety of girl child in India.

