Priyanka Chopra tops Hollywood Reporter’s Global Social Media Climbers chart; here’s the Instagram post that won her the crown

For the third time in four weeks, actor Priyanka Chopra has retained the number one position on the global Social Media Climbers chart, by the Hollywood Reporter. This is her twelfth non consecutive week at the top of the chart.

She replaced previous champion Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who slips to the number six spot. Priyanka worked with The Rock in Baywatch. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the chart is based on data ‘of the most popular entities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex.’

Priyanka’s win can mostly be attributed to a July 7 post, in which Priyanka posed in a series of pictures in a swimsuit. The pictures were credited to her husband, singer Nick Jonas. The post has been ‘liked’ close to three million times.

The number two spot was occupied by Bette Midler, thanks to a tweet blasting US president Donald Trump. “Who in God’s name is writing this crap for this washed-up psycho??” she’d written, and earned herself over 150,000 likes.

Meanwhile, several Stranger Things actors jumped into the top 10 of the rankings. Gaten Matarazzo leads the way (No. 3), followed by Caleb McLaughlin (No. 5) and David Harbour (No. 7). The third season of the hit Netflix series premiered on July 4.

First Published: Jul 14, 2019 19:08 IST