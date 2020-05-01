Producers Guild CEO Kulmeet Makkar dies of heart attack, Karan Johar leads industry in paying tribute

bollywood

Filmmakers Karan Johar and Ashoke Pandit have condoled the death of Kulmeet Makkar, the CEO of The Film and Television Producers Guild of India. In a tweet, Pandit wrote that Makkar died of a heart attack.

“Sad to know about the sudden demise of our dear friend #KulmeetMakkar CEO- The Film and Television Producers Guild of India due to massive heart attack in Dharamshala (Himachal). Will miss you #Kulmeet. Heartfelt condolences to d family,” Pandit wrote. “Om shanti,” one person wrote in response to Pandit’s tweet. “God bless his soul,” wrote another.

Karan Johar wrote on Twitter, “Kulmeet you were such an incredible pillar to all of us at the Producers Guild of India....relentlessly working for the industry and towards its enhancement and advancement... you left us too soon...We will miss you and always Remember you fondly.... Rest in peace my friend..”

Director Hansal Mehta expressed grief in a tweet, and wrote, “Damn it... Now Kulmeet! RIP my friend.” Sanjay Suri wrote, “Just heard the terrible news of #KulmeetMakkar CEO Producers Guild of India passing away. What a wonderful man and a good friend. Very very sad !”

According to Bollywood Hungama, Makkar was working on setting up a trust to help daily wage workers during the coronavirus lockdown. His death comes at a particularly difficult time for the film industry, which saw the deaths of actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor in the same week.

