Pulkit Samrat doesn’t believe in any formula, prefers rising to new challenges

Pulkit Samrat began his acting career in Bollywood with Bittoo Boss (2012) and followed it up with Fukrey (2013), Jai Ho (2014), Dolly Ki Doli (2015), Sanam Re (2016), Fukrey Returns (2017) and 3 Storeys. Looking back at his run in the film industry, the actor says he never followed any formula in choosing characters or films. Pulkit prefers keeping his options open, ready to be surprised by whatever new and interesting comes his way.

“I’ve never been conscious about the kind of films or characters I should do. Since childhood I’ve been very bad with formulas in math, physics… As I grew up, I never tried to apply any in either my personal or professional life, ki aisa karunga toh aisa hoga because I know I’ll finally screw it up then,” he says.

For Pulkit, understanding the vision of the director and writer is important. He also tries to find out the shades of the character he is portraying to understand what is expected of him and what more he can bring to the table. “I surrender myself to the film and my director and my entire team. I also reciprocate to whatever challenge is being thrown at me. That way, things worked for good,” he says.

However, the reason behind Pulkit starring in his last film, Arjun Mukerjee’s 3 Storeys, wasn’t just his trust in the script or the makers. “The film was being backed by someone like Priya [Sreedharan] who had made a number of films with Dibakar Banerjee, who I am also a fan of. So somewhere I was sure with my choice... The cast was interesting, and so was the story, but the one name that kind of motivated me was Renuka [Shahane] ji for sure. I always wanted to work with her. She is a fabulous actor,” he concludes.

