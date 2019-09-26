R Madhavan’s son Vedaant wins silver for India in swimming, fans call him a proud dad. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 12:43 IST

Actor R Madhavan is a proud father as his son Vedaant has won silver for India in swimming at the Asian Age Group Swimming Championship. The actor shared the news on social media along with pictures from the ceremony.

Sharing a collage of few pictures on Instagram, he wrote, “India gets her Silver medal at the Asian Games . Gods grace .. Vedaants first official medal representing India .” Madhavan’s son Vedaant can be seen standing first from right in the second picture, holding his silver medal and flashing a victory sign.

Several celebrities from the industry also congratulated the actor and his son for the achievement. Actor Rohit Roy wrote, “Incredible achievement! Congrats vedant and team india !!!!” Actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra commented, “What a rockstar!!

Several of the actor’s fans also congratulate Vedaant on Instagram. A fan wrote, “Many congratulations vedant...like dad like son...always bringing glory to the nation.” Another commented,”What a proud feeling for a parent. Congratulations !!!” One more user wrote, “Hope now yoa a proud dad Maddy. Congrats.”

Madhavan had earlier shared a picture with his son and father on Independence Day. The three men from three generations were dressed in traditional mundus and holy threads as they sat together to celebrate Avani Avittam.

The actor was last seen in web series, Breathe. He also made an appearance in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero, which failed to perform at the box office. He is currently working on his directorial, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film will release in Hindi, English and Tamil and stars him in the central role.

He plays Nambi Narayanan, the scientist and aerospace engineer from ISRO who was accused of espionage. His look from the film shows him sporting a long white beard and white mane.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 12:43 IST