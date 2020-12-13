R Madhavan sets the record straight about Ratan Tata biopic, reveals truth about poster

bollywood

Actor R Madhavan addressed speculation about him playing entrepreneur and philanthropist Ratan Tata in a film. He clarified that he has neither signed any such project nor been in talks for it. Talking about the poster being circulated online, he said that it was a fan-made poster.

“@ActorMadhavan Is this true that You are gonna play a lead role in Ratan Tata Biopic?? if this happens it’s gonna be a huge inspiration to many,” a Twitter user asked Madhavan.

“Hey unfortunately it’s not true. It was just a wish at some fans will made the poster. No such project is even on the pipeline or being discussed,” he replied.

Hey unfortunately it’s not true. It was just a wish at some fans will made the poster. No such project is even on the pipeline or being discussed. https://t.co/z6dZfvOQmO — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) December 11, 2020

@ActorMadhavan Is this true that You are gonna play a lead role in Ratan Tata Biopic?? 🥺❤️ if this happens it's gonna be a huge inspiration to many😍 pic.twitter.com/SLX6Y1YoyO — Supss (@wittyybird) December 11, 2020

Madhavan was recently seen in Hemant Madhukar’s thriller Nishabdham, alongside Anushka Shetty. The film released on Amazon Prime Video and was not well-received by the critics and audience.

In an interactive session on Twitter, when a fan asked Madhavan what made him say yes to a ‘blunder’ of a film like Nishabdham, he replied, “Well you win some . You lose some .. what can I say.. we try to do our very best.”

Lately, Madhavan has been focusing on his Tamil projects. It has been four years since his last Hindi release -- Saala Khadoos, in which he played a hotheaded boxing coach. He will be seen next in Maara, a remake of Malayalam film Charlie, alongside Shraddha Srinath. The film will be out on Amazon Prime Video on December 17.

Meanwhile, Madhavan is making his directorial debut with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He was originally co-directing the film with Ananth Mahadevan, who bowed out due to ‘unavoidable circumstances and certain pressing commitments’. He will also play the lead role in the film.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is based on the life of aerospace engineer S Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was falsely charged with espionage.

