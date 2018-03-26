Race 3: Jacqueline Fernandez hurts right eye on sets, will wear sunglasses for climax shoot

Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez recently suffered an eye injury on the sets of Race 3 but the actor is back at work and has resumed shooting. Jacqueline was in Abu Dhabi when she hurt her right eye while playing squash. She talked about it in her InstaStory: “Basically, the moral of my story is, try and wear goggles when you are playing squash and never look back at your opponent when he is about to hit the ball. And that’s it!”

Jacqueline was immediately rushed to the hospital. She was discharged after receiving primary treatment. Soon, the Judwaa 2 star returned to the sets to continue her scheduled scene. However, as the injury is quite visible, Jacqueline will have to shoot the climax sequences wearing sunglasses.

Jacqueline also thanked her fans for their get well soon messages. Sharing an Instagram story, Jacqueline said, “Thank you all for your ‘Get well soon’ wishes, really means a lot. I did kinda injure my right eye and I have to do an entire climax scene in sunglasses now, so don’t be shocked.”

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D’souza and will hit theatres on Eid 2018. Race 3 will mark franchise debut of Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Saquib Saleem and Daisy Shah who will be seen in the action thriller along with returning cast of Jacqueline Fernandez and Anil Kapoor.

