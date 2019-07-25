Rahul Bose’s Rs 442 bananas being probed by Excise and Taxation Department, hotel ‘examining the issue’

A day after Chandigarh deputy Commissioner ordered a probe into the charging of goods and services tax (GST) by JW Marriott on fruit items served to Bollywood actor Rahul Bose, the Excise and taxation department constituted a team to investigate the matter.

“We have constituted a three member team, which will visit the hotel and inspect relevant documents. If need be we can also call for records from the hotel. The probe mandate is whether the hotel was charging GST as per law or not. Also we will be checking whether the amount charged as GST is being paid to the government as per law,” said a senior officer of the department who didn’t want to be named.

Bose’s July 22 tweet highlighting Rs 442 charged by the hotel for two bananas had gone viral. In the video tweeted he had also shared a copy of the hotel bill for the item. Amount charged by the hotel also included Rs 67 as GST. “You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings,” the actor had tweeted.

You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings pic.twitter.com/SNJvecHvZB — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) July 22, 2019

He explained in the video that he had ordered bananas after hitting the gym at the hotel. However, he was in for a shock when he saw the bill of Rs 442.50, including GST, listed the bananas as ‘Fruit Platter’. The actor said the bananas are “just too good for me”.

Twitter had a field day. While some said the bill was “just bananas”, others called out the hotel for “cheating their customers”. Several people also advised the actor to take the matter up with the hotel. When contacted, a spokesperson for JW Marriott stated, “We are examining the issue and we will be shortly releasing an official statement.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 14:40 IST