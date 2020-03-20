Rahul Khanna accuses Malaika of stealing his pose, says ‘There you go copying my look again’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 20, 2020

Rahul Khanna is at it again. The actor again accused Malaika Arora of copying her pose, in humour of course. The actor shared a collage of his and Malaika’s pictures which have them striking the same pose.

Rahul shared the collage on his Instagram stories with the caption, “There you go copying my look again, Malla!” The actor is in a bathrobe and has his hand around his chin, his fingers have black nailpaint. On the other hand, Malaika is in a white tee with her fingers around her chin and has applied a facepack. Rahul also wrote on the post, “Hope everyone’s staying safe and self isolating”.

Rahul Khanna and Malaika Arora’s interaction on Instagram.

Malaika re-shared Rahul’s post on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Avoid touching your face pls”. Malaika’s picture is from her stay in self-isolation on Thursday. She had shared screenshots from her video call with bestie Kareena Kapoor, sister Amrita Arora and their mother as they tried to virtually interact with each other in the times of coronavirus outbreak.

Malaika Arora is spending quality time with her dog, Casper.

Malaika is staying indoors with her dog Casper and son Arhaan who are giving her company during their self-quarantine period. Malaika recently shared an adorable picture of Casper along with a poem, “Malla has a little doggie whose fleece is white as snow, n everywhere that Malla went Casper was sure to go.”

She had earlier shared a picture from her and Casper’s time at home. Sharing a picture of them sitting together while facing the sun, she wrote, “Love in the time of corona #covıd19 #selfquarantine #caspernme..... stay safe everyone... thank u my arhaan for the pic.”

Malaika has been encouraging her fans to practice yoga at home during their time in self isolation. She had written , “As the world fights against a public health scare, we must do our best to ensure we stay safe and calm in every little way so our friends, families, colleagues don’t panic. Ensure you’re constantly following the WHO recommended safety and hygiene steps and staying indoors as much as possible. It’s the time to come together in spirit and do our bit to avoid the infection, ask our loved ones to keep calm and most importantly, each one of us needs to be reponsible for ourselves, first. It’s all these little steps that’s going to be the change. Stay safe, stay healthy.”

