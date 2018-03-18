Raid director Raj Kumar Gupta reveals the reason behind his five-year hiatus from films

Director Raj Kumar Gupta had a cracking debut with the 2008 thriller Aamir, starring newcomer Rajeev Khandelwal. His next films, No One Killed Jessica (2011), starring Rani Mukerji and Vidya Balan, too, garnered rave reviews. But after his 2013 heist comedy, the Vidya Balan and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Ghanchakkar, Gupta disappeared from the scene.

The filmmaker is back with his latest offering, Raid, starring Ajay Devgn as an income tax officer and Ileana D’Cruz as his wife. Asked why he did not come up with another film all these years, Gupta says, “Nothing was planned. Films take time to come together, so it wasn’t a conscious decision. I was waiting for the right subject and opportunity to make a film I actually wanted to make.”

So, when the producers approached him with the story of Raid, he couldn’t resist it. “It’s one of those stories that really impressed me. When I heard the narration, I immediately knew this needed to be told. After we started researching, we came across several instances of people showing their heroism even as common people.”

With his last film, Ghanchakkar, not faring at the box-office, is there any added pressure to deliver a hit now, with Raid? “I had done three films before that. Two of them — Aamir and No One Killed Jessica — were received exceptionally well by critics and audience. Ghanchakkar had extreme reactions; some loved it, other hated it. But it recovered its money,” he says, playing down all talk of pressure.

Every filmmaker expects their film to do well at the box-office, and Gupta is no different. “Aap ummeed karte hain ki achcha ho, kyunki logon ne paise lagaye hain (You only expect that people like it because a lot of money has gone into it) . I hope people will like the film, since we have made it with a lot of hard work,” he signs off.

