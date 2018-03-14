Raid: That one time when Ajay Devgn’s prank went horribly wrong

Ajay Devgn is known for playing pranks on the sets of his films, but sometimes they don’t go as per the plan.

In a conversation with Mid-Day, Ajay Devgn revealed how his prank once made the wife of a fellow actor take pills.

He said, “Years ago, there was this actor, who had just gotten married, and brought along his wife along for an outdoor shoot. The girl was from outside the (film) industry — a simple girl, from a small town. We used to shoot at night. She would obviously meet her husband in the mornings. We would keep feeding the wife that her husband is having an affair.”

He further said, “And that, in the night, he goes off somewhere. There are no night shoots! I’d tell her that I return to my room at 10.30 [pm]. She’d tell me that she’s heard all about (my pranks). That she trusts her husband. This carried on for eight days. On the ninth day, we woke up and learnt that she had actually taken pills, had to be rushed to the hospital. She’d been fighting with her husband over this, throughout, checking with him on what the hell he’d been up to!”

On the work front, Ajay Devgn will soon be seen in Raid, which is a story about an honest income tax officer. Based in the ‘80s, the film will also have Ileana D’Cruz and Saurabh Shukla in important roles.

Devgn’s last two films, Baadshaho and Golmaal Again, were major box office hits. Will Raid be also successful?

Raid ill hit the screens on March 16, 2018.