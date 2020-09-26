e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Rajeev Khandelwal on turning down offers: When someone takes offence, that’s not my problem, I’m not saying ‘no’ to them but the project

Rajeev Khandelwal on turning down offers: When someone takes offence, that’s not my problem, I’m not saying ‘no’ to them but the project

Actor Rajeev Khandelwal says sometimes filmmakers are senior people and they take offence when he says no to them for a project. He adds those people need to understand that he’s not saying ‘no’ to them but the project.

bollywood Updated: Sep 26, 2020 13:03 IST
Shreya Mukherjee
Shreya Mukherjee
Hindustan Times
Actor Rajeev Khandelwal is presently working on the web series Naxal Bari.
Actor Rajeev Khandelwal is presently working on the web series Naxal Bari.
         

As an artiste, Rajeev Khandelwal believes in taking up projects that satisfy his creative urge, and to in the process, he has even turned out many offers be it on TV, in films or the web. Happy with the decisions he has made irrespective of people’s perceptions about him, things have been “so far so good” for the actor.

“When I say ‘no’ to films, TV or web offers, there are times when I’m not taken nicely. Sometimes, senior makers took offence. But then that’s not my problem. People need to understand that I’m not saying ‘no’ to them but the project. I think this is short-sightedness on their part in not understanding where my ‘no’ is coming from, as not everything matches my scheme of things. Both the makers and I should be open that at any point if they think I don’t fit the bill, they’ll have the right to consider other options,” he says, adding tat even if it’s the script which he doesn’t like, “I should have the choice to opt out”.

Talking about his initial days, Khandelwal admits that like any other newcomer, he, too, was prepared for challenges.

“I wasn’t a trained actor, so I knew I had to learn the craft. I’ve never been influenced by any formula. During Kahiin To Hoga, I was tagged ‘a romantic hero’ and was expected to continue doing similar shows and films. But look at my career; I haven’t done much romance on screen,” quips the 44-year-old.

 
View this post on Instagram

Aapki khidamat mein nai peshkash!

A post shared by Rajeev Khandelwal (@simplyrajeev) on

Asked if he has ever given too much though to which medium he is being a part of, Khandelwal says things matter to the audience and to actors, it’s only the project that count.

“When I did Aamir (2008), people started predicting me as the next superstar. But for me, it was just a project, I never thought I’m graduating to films. So, afterwards, I did the show Sacch Ka Saamna before again doing films like Shaitan, Soundtrack (both 2012) and Table No.21 (2013). Had I wanted to make it big just in films, I’d have hired a PR machinery to push myself. Many also said being an outsider I didn’t get good film offers. I wanted to tell them to look at my career first and then comment,” he retorts, adding that the insider vs outsider doesn’t make sense to him.

The actor asserts that it’s easier for people to lament about not getting opportunities but “did you work hard?” he asks pointing how many actors got a good break after 10-15 years of being around.

Elaborating on this, he recounts, “While doing workshops with Nawazuddin (Siddiqui; actor) during Aamir, I’d think why isn’t he getting opportunities? And look at him now. When I came to Mumbai from Delhi, I stayed for a year at my friend Deepak Malwankar’s (cinematographer) place. Both he and his elder brother, Sanjay Malwankar (cinematographer), were already known in the industry. My only condition was that Deepak won’t introduce me to anyone. Many actors, directors would come to meet him and ask about me but he never said anything and respected my decision. I wanted to do everything myself rather than sharing whatever good, bad or average I’ve achieved till date with a godfather.”

Mention the prevalence of nepotism in the film industry, and the actor is quick to add that it will always be there. “It’s understandable that people will support those close to them. But considering yourself a victim of nepotism isn’t right. It’s easy to blame others and circumstances, but it’s difficult to hold yourself accountable,” concludes Khandelwal.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ

top news
Issues from Mumbai can be sent as parcel to Bihar, says Sanjay Raut
Issues from Mumbai can be sent as parcel to Bihar, says Sanjay Raut
Sara, Shraddha, Deepika at NCB office, questioning underway. See pics
Sara, Shraddha, Deepika at NCB office, questioning underway. See pics
UN General Assembly: India dismisses Pakistan PM’s criticism on Kashmir issue
UN General Assembly: India dismisses Pakistan PM’s criticism on Kashmir issue
Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer wants new medical board for ‘impartial’ probe
Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer wants new medical board for ‘impartial’ probe
Relief to hotel owners as liquor licence fee in Delhi waived off during lockdown
Relief to hotel owners as liquor licence fee in Delhi waived off during lockdown
Farmers’ body accuses Akali Dal of doing politics over farm bills
Farmers’ body accuses Akali Dal of doing politics over farm bills
Delhi’s air quality set to worsen this week
Delhi’s air quality set to worsen this week
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, CSK vs DC Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In