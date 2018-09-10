Rajkummar Rao, Hansal Mehta team up for comedy Turram Khan, Nushrat Bharucha is leading lady

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta announced Monday that his next is a comedy titled Turram Khan for which he has roped in his “favourite” collaborator Rajkummar Rao and actor Nushrat Bharucha. The movie is the fifth project Mehta and Rao are working on after delivering critically acclaimed films like Shahid, Citylights, Aligarh and Omerta.

“So finally a COMEDY! #TurramKhan. Makes me feel like I am debuting all over again. Back with my favourite Rajkummar Rao and wonderful to be working with Nushrat Bharucha. Looking forward to this exciting collaboration with Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg,” the director posted on Twitter.

Rao said he is excited to work with Mehta once again. “Excited to collaborate with my dearest Hansal Mehta sir once again to bring yet another interesting story #TurramKhan, with the lovely Nushrat Bharucha as my co-actress,” he tweeted.

Bharucha said she “can’t wait to begin the shoot for this one.” Turram Khan, produced by Devgn, Ranjan and Garg, is a social comedy based in a small town in Uttar Pradesh.

Rajkummar is also set to commence the shooting for his upcoming film Made In China, featuring Mouni Roy. He is also a part of the Anil Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor Ahuja-starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga, which is scheduled to hit theaters on February 1 next year. Other movies in the pipeline are Love Sonia and Kangana Ranaut-starrer Mental Hai Kya.

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 13:06 IST