Rajkummar Rao: People say that they see a director in me, and that it will come out one day

Every creative soul tries various avenues to express his or her ideas. So, when Rajkummar Rao confesses about his desire to tell stories someday, it does not surprise us. Though right now, the actor is happy romancing the camera, he does nurture the desire to make films he likes and also direct.

“My plate is full right now with acting assignments. But yes, one day I would love to narrate stories, love to tell them my way. So I might just produce films, too. I don’t think I have the clarity right now, but I might think about directing some day. I have often been told by people that there is a director in me and that it will come out one day. I don’t know when, but I do feel an inclination,” smiles the actor, adding that till now he is content with his career. That reminds us that he has completed over eight years in the industry, his first film Love Sex Aur Dhokha released in 2010.

Mention this to him and he shares that he feels blessed. “Honestly, I am very happy and feel blessed… A boy from Gurgaon who had this dream of becoming an actor is actually living that dream every day and has also got a chance to work with really wonderful directors. So, I have lot of gratitude. And during this journey, people have been very supportive. I remember when I started off, my mother kept telling me, just be at it and give your 200%, and it will happen,” he says, sounding emotional.

He has worked in various acclaimed films and won accolades, ask him if reaching the 100-200-300 crore club means anything to him. Rajkummar jokes, “I have not seen so much money,” and laughs before adding, “No one particular aspect defines a film. Success and failure too are part of the game. It’s always great if people watch your films, enjoy the experience, as that’s more important. As an actor, I want the audience to watch my films as that’s the reason why we make them. And I don’t have any particular number/club in mind that my films should touch.”

Meanwhile, Rajkummar is looking forward to the release of Omerta. His international film, Namrata Singh Gujral’s 5 Weddings, also starring Nargis Fakhri, will have its world premiere at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival. The actor also has a list of other films that are expected to hit theatres this year. They are Stree, Mental Hai Kya, Fanne Khan and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. He might also collaborate with his long time girlfriend, actor Patralekha in an upcoming project.

