e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 03, 2019

Rajkummar Rao turns into Manjulika but with a Sumo twist. Watch him doing Kathak on a show

Rajkummar Rao grooved to Ami Je Tomar on Maniesh Paul’s show while wearing a Sumo costume.

bollywood Updated: Oct 03, 2019 14:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Rajkummar Rao performing as Manjulika on the show, Movie Masti With Maniesh Paul.
Rajkummar Rao performing as Manjulika on the show, Movie Masti With Maniesh Paul.
         

Actor Rajkummar Rao was at his candid best during his recent appearance on Maniesh Paul’s show, Movie Masti With Maniesh Paul, where he will be seen promoting his upcoming film, Made In China. The actor showed his classical dancing skills for the first time on stage but in a Sumo costume.

Rajkummar takes up the challenge of dancing to Ami Je Tomar song from the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa and leaves the audience in splits with his powerful performance. His footwork was on point and he did not lose any flexibility in the huge costume.

 

Sharing the fun video on Instagram, Rajkummar wrote, “Had so much fun shooting for this episode with @manieshpaul and the team of #MovieMastiwithManieshPaul and with my wonderful partner @sonamkapoor. #MadeInChina This Diwali.”

Made In China is a quirky comedy based on the life of a struggling Gujarati businessman, Raghu (Rajkummar), who embarks on a journey to China in order to set up his business. He comes up with a secret potion that can boost a man’s sexual prowess. Lending him support is his wife, Rukmini, essayed by Mouni Roy.

Directed by Mikhil Musale, the film also stars Boman Irani, Gajraj Rao, Amyra Dastur, Sumeet Vyas and Paresh Rawal. The makers recently released a Gujarati themed dance number titled Sanedo. Sung by Mika Singh, Nikhita Gandhi, Benny Dayal and Sachin-Jigar, it is a recreation of an iconic Gujarati song of the similar lyrics.

Also read: Drive song Makhna: Sushant Singh Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandez’s life is a beach. Watch

Another song Odhani Udi Udi Jaye is also on the Gujarati theme and shows some elements of China and the lead pair dancing to the conventional beats. The film is set to hit theatres ahead of Diwali on October 25.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 14:15 IST

tags
top news
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
Oct 03, 2019 21:53 IST
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Oct 03, 2019 21:31 IST
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
Oct 03, 2019 21:10 IST
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Oct 03, 2019 17:32 IST
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Oct 03, 2019 18:11 IST
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Oct 03, 2019 21:28 IST
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
Oct 03, 2019 18:45 IST
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
Oct 03, 2019 14:30 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreYediyurappaSabarimala VerdictWar box office collection day 1Bigg Boss 13DoklamBigg Boss 13 Day 3 Written UpdateVande Bharat ExpressRanveer SinghNavratri Day 5MicrosoftLaxmmi Bomb First Look
don't miss
latest news
India News
Bollywood News