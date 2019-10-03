Rajkummar Rao turns into Manjulika but with a Sumo twist. Watch him doing Kathak on a show

bollywood

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 14:15 IST

Actor Rajkummar Rao was at his candid best during his recent appearance on Maniesh Paul’s show, Movie Masti With Maniesh Paul, where he will be seen promoting his upcoming film, Made In China. The actor showed his classical dancing skills for the first time on stage but in a Sumo costume.

Rajkummar takes up the challenge of dancing to Ami Je Tomar song from the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa and leaves the audience in splits with his powerful performance. His footwork was on point and he did not lose any flexibility in the huge costume.

Sharing the fun video on Instagram, Rajkummar wrote, “Had so much fun shooting for this episode with @manieshpaul and the team of #MovieMastiwithManieshPaul and with my wonderful partner @sonamkapoor. #MadeInChina This Diwali.”

Made In China is a quirky comedy based on the life of a struggling Gujarati businessman, Raghu (Rajkummar), who embarks on a journey to China in order to set up his business. He comes up with a secret potion that can boost a man’s sexual prowess. Lending him support is his wife, Rukmini, essayed by Mouni Roy.

Directed by Mikhil Musale, the film also stars Boman Irani, Gajraj Rao, Amyra Dastur, Sumeet Vyas and Paresh Rawal. The makers recently released a Gujarati themed dance number titled Sanedo. Sung by Mika Singh, Nikhita Gandhi, Benny Dayal and Sachin-Jigar, it is a recreation of an iconic Gujarati song of the similar lyrics.

Also read: Drive song Makhna: Sushant Singh Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandez’s life is a beach. Watch

Another song Odhani Udi Udi Jaye is also on the Gujarati theme and shows some elements of China and the lead pair dancing to the conventional beats. The film is set to hit theatres ahead of Diwali on October 25.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 14:15 IST