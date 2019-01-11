Rakesh Roshan heads home with Hrithik Roshan to ‘begin again’ after throat surgery. See pics

Actor-turned-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan returned home with son Hrithik Roshan and wife Pinkie Roshan after he underwent surgery for early stage throat cancer earlier this week. Pinkie shared pictures of their journey back home along with the caption, “Can’t stop. Won’t stop. We begin again. And again.” The senior Roshan looks hale and hearty in the new pictures.

Just a day before, Hrithik had celebrated his birthday with him in the hospital by cutting a cake. Pinkie Roshan had shared a few pictures from their get-together in the hospital along with the tweet, “#family#birthday#wishes#hugs#joy#happiness#surgerysuccessful #divinegrace#angels#gratitude#grandchildren#blessings in life.”

He had also hosted a small dinner on the occasion, which was attended by his friends Sonali Bendre and husband Goldie Bhel.

Hrithik had shared the news of Rakesh’s illness on Instagram. He had written along with a picture, “Asked my dad for a picture this morning. Knew he wouldnt miss gym on surgery day. He is probably the strongest man I know. Got diagnosed with early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago, but he is in full spirits today as he proceeds to battle it. As a family we are fortunate and blessed to have a leader like him. .Love you Dad.”

A lot of celebrities had sent him good wishes on the social media and prayed for his well being. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, had written in response to Hrithik’s post, “Dear Hrithik, praying for the good health of Shri Rakesh Roshan Ji. He is a fighter and I am sure he will face this challenge with utmost courage.”

Dear Hrithik, praying for the good health of Shri Rakesh Roshan Ji. He is a fighter and I am sure he will face this challenge with utmost courage. @RakeshRoshan_N https://t.co/Z0IaYSS4A4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 8, 2019

