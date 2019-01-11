 Rakesh Roshan heads home with Hrithik Roshan to ‘begin again’ after throat surgery. See pics
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 11, 2019-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Rakesh Roshan heads home with Hrithik Roshan to ‘begin again’ after throat surgery. See pics

Actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, who was diagnosed with early stage throat cancer, was accompanied by son Hrithik Roshan and wife Pinkie Roshan on his way home after undergoing surgery.

bollywood Updated: Jan 11, 2019 15:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Hrithik Roshan,Rakesh Roshan,Pinkie Roshan
Rakesh Roshan with son Hrithik Roshan and wife Pinkie Roshan.(Facebook)

Actor-turned-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan returned home with son Hrithik Roshan and wife Pinkie Roshan after he underwent surgery for early stage throat cancer earlier this week. Pinkie shared pictures of their journey back home along with the caption, “Can’t stop. Won’t stop. We begin again. And again.” The senior Roshan looks hale and hearty in the new pictures.

Just a day before, Hrithik had celebrated his birthday with him in the hospital by cutting a cake. Pinkie Roshan had shared a few pictures from their get-together in the hospital along with the tweet, “#family#birthday#wishes#hugs#joy#happiness#surgerysuccessful #divinegrace#angels#gratitude#grandchildren#blessings in life.”

View this post on Instagram

#happiness#children#grandchildren#grandnephew#

A post shared by Pinkie Roshan (@pinkieroshan) on

He had also hosted a small dinner on the occasion, which was attended by his friends Sonali Bendre and husband Goldie Bhel.

Hrithik had shared the news of Rakesh’s illness on Instagram. He had written along with a picture, “Asked my dad for a picture this morning. Knew he wouldnt miss gym on surgery day. He is probably the strongest man I know. Got diagnosed with early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago, but he is in full spirits today as he proceeds to battle it. As a family we are fortunate and blessed to have a leader like him. .Love you Dad.”

A lot of celebrities had sent him good wishes on the social media and prayed for his well being. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, had written in response to Hrithik’s post, “Dear Hrithik, praying for the good health of Shri Rakesh Roshan Ji. He is a fighter and I am sure he will face this challenge with utmost courage.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 15:18 IST

tags

more from bollywood